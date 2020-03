View this post on Instagram

Titles like this got me like 🤦‍♀️ Note: Over the years people have asked me if I'm not comfortable with a picture or title of a feature with me in it why don’t I have it taken out or changed before it's published. I think the assumption is that I get to see articles I've participated in before they go to print or online... The reality is it's very unusual for me to see things before they are run or for me to get a say from publications on how pictures of me or my speech is edited. Usually you see things for the first time before I do. When I've been extremely uncomfortable in the past (much more extreme examples than the one above) and I've expressed concern and grievance I'm told this is the way of things... 🤷‍♀️ (I do use my voice) With love ❤️