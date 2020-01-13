La temporada de premiaciones inició y este lunes la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer la lista completa de nominados a los Oscar 2020, los premios más importantes de Hollywood.

La ceremonia de entrega de la edición número 92 de la ansiada estatuilla dorada, que por segundo año consecutivo no tendrá presentador, se realizará el domingo 9 de febrero en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos).





En esta nota, podrás conocer a todos los aspirantes a llevarse un Oscar:

Mejor Película

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor Director

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Mejor Actor

Antonio Banderas – Dolor y Gloria

Leonardo Di Caprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Mejor Actriz

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Mejor actor de reparto

Tom Hanks – A beautiful day in the neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor actriz de reparto

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Mejor guión original

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor guión adaptado

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Mejor película de animación

How to train your dragon: the hidden world

I lost my body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

Corpus Christi -Polonia

Honeyland – Macedonia del norte

Les Misérables – Francia

Dolor y Gloria – España

Parasite – Corea del Sur

Mejor documental largo

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Mejor cortometraje documental

In the abscense

Learning to skateboard on a warzone if you’re a girl

Life overtakes me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-cha

Mejor cortometraje de ficción

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours’ window

Saria

A Sister

Mejor cortometraje animado

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Mejor banda sonora

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker

Mejor canción original

“I can’t let you throw yourself away” – Toy Story 4

“(I’m gonna) love me again” – Rocketman

“I’m standing with you” – Breakthrough

“Into the unknown” – Frozen 2

“Stand up” – Harriet

Mejor edición

Ford vs. Ferrari

El Irlandés

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Mejor edición de sonido

Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor mezcla de sonido

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor diseño de producción

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor fotografía

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: mistress of evil

1917

Mejor diseño de vestuario

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor efectos visuales

Avengers: End Game

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker





