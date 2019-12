View this post on Instagram

How do you define DETERMINATION? Here’s one example. Rhea Bullos inspired many, myself included, when her story came out about her make shift Nikes and how she still won 3 Gold Medals in the Iloilo Sports Council Meet. Despite not having shoes to run in, she didn’t use it as an excuse. This 11 year old phenom tapes up her feet, drew a NIKE Swoosh on it, and ran her race. No excuses. No limits. I mention this only because Rhea has teammates who also need your help. If you would like to extend a hand, I can connect you to her adviser Mrs. Jinky Gasendo. My goal is to reach out and help her teammates and school. The more the merrier so kindly let me know so I can connect you.